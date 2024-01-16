Spencer Lobby
BREAKFAST
- Greek Omelet
green and black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese$12.50
- Mushroom Omelet
sauteed mushrooms and onions, mozerella cheese$13.50
- Spinach Omelet Breakfast
creamed spinach, fried onions, spicy olives$13.50
- Italian Omelet
tri colores peppers, tomato, red onion$11.99
- Classic Omelet Breakfast
2 egg omelete, choice of bread, salad and home fries$11.50
- Spread Breakfast
spread of your choice, choice of bread, salad, home fries$11.50
- Diet Breakfast
3 whites, 1 yolk, 3 Tanya approved toppings, (2 salads instead of home fries) with 2 slices Whole Wheat Bread$12.99
- Pancakes With Maple Syrup
3 Pancakes with syrup$8.50
- Classic Shakshuka
the popular middle eastern shakshuka sauce topped with eggs$13.50
- Farina$6.00
- 3 Copartment Breakfast$7.50
- tuna sandwich$6.99
PANINI, SANDWICH, WRAP & QUESADILLA
Panini
- Tuna Melt Panini
A Combination of tuna, fried onions, sliced tomatoes, on a garlic buttered panini bread with cheese melt$13.99
- Trio Cheese Panini
Mozarella, feta, cream cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, homemade tomato sauce$12.50
- Wild Mushroom Cheese Panini
panini bread smothered with homemade tomato sauce,earthy mushrooms, and a mix of cheeses$12.50
- Signature Spinach Panini
our popular creamed spinach with fried onions, cheese mix, crisped with garlic butter$12.99
- Roasted Veg Panini
a medley of zucchini, eggplant and roasted peppers with mozerella cheese$12.50
- Italian Panini
buttered avacado, beef tomato, marinated red onion, basil pesto$12.50
- Create Your Own Panini$12.50
Sandwich & Wrap
- Ready Sandwiches$5.50
- Stuffed! Sandwich
ciabatta, avacado, sliced eggs, crispy fried onions, spicy mayo$9.50
- Crispy Morning Sandwich
fried cheese, sunny side up, mushrooms and sauteed onions, rolled in a flatbread$9.99
- Crunchy Fried Lox Sandwich
smoked lox, purple onions, tomatoes, lettuce, spicy mayo fried in a french baguette$10.99
- Spinach Omelet Sandwich
old school style bagel, garlic butter, spinach omelete with fried onions and cheese$8.99
- Lox Croissant
French Croissant, scallion cream cheese, red onion, spring mix, sliced smoked lox$11.50
- Cheese Sandwich
Sourdough bread, buttered up, smoked muenster, alfalfa, tomatoes$6.99
- Avocado Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, sliced and mashed avacado, alfalfa, sesame seeds, homemade dressing$7.99
- Jammy Egg Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes$8.99
- Tuna Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, mashed avocado, tuna, cucumber, alfalfa, dill dressing$8.99
- Greek Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted mashed avocado, topped with green & black olives, red onion, cherry tomato and pumpkin seeds$8.99
- Smoked salmon avocado toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, cream cheese, sliced avacado, red onion and sliced tomato$11.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your classic grilled cheese sandwich. Your childhood memory$6.99
- French Toast
French Toast with maple syrup by the side$6.99
- Tuna Sandwich$6.99
- Scrambled Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Avocado Sandwich$7.99
- Sliced Lox Sandwich$9.50
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
Old school peanut butter & jelly sandwich$4.25
- Cream Cheese Sandwich$4.25
- Butter Sandwich$2.99
- Sable sandwich$13.99
- flounder fish wrap sandwich$9.99
Quesadilla
Falafel Pita
SOUP & SALAD
Salad
- Rainbow Quinoa Bowl$14.99
- Dairy Caesar Salad
lettuce, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmesean cheese, creamy ceasar dressing$12.99
- Euro Salad
lettuce, mango, craisins, kiwis, honey glazed almonds, vinegarette dressing$12.99
- Kani Salad
kani, avacado, jalapeno, red onion, spicy mayo dressing$13.50
- Salad + Protein Plate
fish of the day with micro greens and handpicked vegetables with homemade dressing on the side$15.99
- Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing$12.50
- Create Your Own Salad
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice$12.99
- Mediterranean Grazing Board
lettuce, green beans, raddishes, cucumbers, avacado, cherry tomatoes, spicy olives, micro greens, jammy eggs, hummus, crackers, maple vinegarette dressing$13.99
Soup
ENTREE & PIZZA
Entree
- Penne Rose'
penne pasta loaded with our homemade creamy rose' sauce$8.99
- Eggplant Parmesan
crispy eggplant smothered in homemade tomato sauce, mozerella cheese and shaved parmesan cheese$9.25
- Fish Dish
catch of the day! let our chef delight you with our exclusive fish of the day! served with 2 sides.$17.99
- Salad + Protein Plate
fish of the day with micro greens and handpicked vegetables with homemade dressing on the side$15.99
- flounder fish plate$14.99
- Cheesy eggplant, potato bake$7.99
- mock liver blintze w/ sauce$7.99
- vegetable blintze w/sauce$7.99
- sushi avocado$6.50
- sushi vegetable$6.50
- sushi salmon cooked$11.99
Pizza
- Pizza Panzerotti
a deep fried pizza roll with marinara sauce on the side for dipping$8.50
- Pizza Stromboli
a pizza wheel filled with veg, cheese and sauce$8.50
- Vegetable Calzone
our famous homemade pizza dough filled with veg and cheese$8.50
- Spinach Cheese Stick
creamed spinach and melted mozerella wrapped in a dough$8.50
- Parmesean Stick
cheese stick with our 3 cheese blend$8.50
PERSONAL PIES
- Traditional Pie
Our home made marinara sauce & a magnificent cheese blend$14.50
- Greek Pie
A combination of Mozzarella, Fete, Parmesan, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato and our home made pizza sauce$14.99
- Pie de blanco
A mix of Mozzarella, Parmesan, drizzled with olive oil & Pesto$15.99
- Garden Pie
A Choice of your 3 favorite veggies$15.50
- Exotic Mushroom Pie
Baby mushrooms with roasted garlic combined with our home made pizza sauce and cheese mix$16.99
- Primavera Pie
Tomato Sauce topped with Fresh Tomato, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onion and Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
- Rustic Pie
Spinach & Mozzarella Combined Cut in to 4 Strips$15.99
- Signature Pie
Sour Dough Pizza Crust Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Basil Pasto Drizzle, Fresh Greenery$20.00
PASTRY & DESSERT
- Cheesecake
our signature luscious, rich and sweet dessert.$7.99
- Yogurt And Granola$4.99
- Cut Up Fruits
seasonal handpicked fresh cut up fruits$4.50
- Cheese Blintzes$7.50
- Butter Croissant$4.99
- Chocolate Croissant$4.99
- Scone$3.99
- Blondie$2.99
- Brownie$2.99
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.25
- Carrot Cheese Muffin$4.50
- Corn Muffin$3.75
- Cheese Ring$3.99
- Cinnamon Cheese Crumble$4.75
- Chocolate Danish$3.50
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
- Butter Cookies$5.99
- Chocolate Rugelech$4.99
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies$0.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
- cheese hamentashen$1.50
- caramel hamentashen$1.50
- long cheese danish$4.75
- rum balls$8.99
- tiramisu dairy$6.99
Acai Bowls
Açaí bowl
BEVERAGE
Hot Drinks
- Reg Coffee$2.00
- Dark Roast Coffee$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Hot Latte
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.$4.50
- Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.$4.50
- Morning Shocker
Double shot of espresso added to your dark roast$3.99
- Cafe Americano
Double shot Espresso diluted with water$2.75
- Swiss Hot Chocolate
a heavenly combination of melted swiss chocolate, steamed milk and cinnamon$4.99
- White Chocolate
a heavenly combination of melted white chocolate, steamed milk and cinnamon$4.99
- Peanut Chocolate
Cozy flavors of sweet peanut sauce and rich brown chocolate paired with steamed milk$4.50
- White Strawberry
Cozy flavors of strawberry's and rich white chocolate paired with steamed milk$4.50
- Coffee Float
velvety steamed milk and vanilla soft serve come together to create a delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic.$5.99
- Cafe Mocha
A traditional hot chocolate beverage made with chocolate sauce and steamed milk, added espresso, topped with whipped cream.$4.99
- White Mocha
A traditional White chocolate beverage made with white chocolate and steamed milk, added espresso, topped with whipped cream.$4.99
- Strawberry Latte
Your traditional latte with a strawberry touch A heavenly combination$4.99
- Sugar Free Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Sugar Free Mocha$5.50
- Double Shot
a Double shot espresso$2.50
Cold Drinks
- Frappes 20oz
Coffee is combined with a shot of espresso and milk, then blended with ice to give you a nice little jolt$6.99
- Iced Latte
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cooldown.$4.99
- Traditional Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.$3.75
- Iced Coffee With Ice Cream$5.25
- Black Eye
Double shot of espresso added to your simple ice coffee$4.25
- Black And White
We combine our rich, full-bodied espresso with vanilla-flavored syrup, milk and ice, then top it off with a soft serve ice cream for an oh-so-sweet finish.$6.99
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemonade
Refreshing Lemonade$3.50
- Lemonana
A delightful twist to your classic lemonade Ice, Lemon, Mint Crushed to perfection$5.99
- Salty Caramel Latte$5.50
Milkshake
- Strawberry Milkshake
A perfect blend of Strawberry’s milk and ice cream$8.50
- Lotus Milkshake
Buttery lotus syrup blended with , milk and ice cream, then topped with a layer of lotus crumble, whipped cream, caramel drizzle .$8.50
- Rio Shake
a blend of milk, soft serve ice cream,chocolate cookie crumble. Topped with vanilla whipped cream, mocha drizzle and even more chocolate cookie crumble.$8.50
- Moccaccino
We blend mocha sauce and coffee, milk and ice cream, then top it off with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle$8.50
- Salty Pretzel
A combination of salty pretzel & peanut crunch & milk blended with ice cream A savory delightful blend to the palate$8.50
- Peanut Cup
A heavenly combination of peanut butter, waffle chocolate crunch, blended with ice cream—a true treat for the peanut lover$8.50
- Ferrarolato Shake
House-made hazelnut-praline-infused milk combined with waffle chocolate crunch, blended with ice cream—a true character of sweetly chilled nut love.$8.50
- Vanilla Milkshake$8.50
- razzel 20 oz$11.99
Smoothie
Cans & Bottles
- Sports Cap Water$1.75
- Cans$2.00
- Vitamin Water$3.00
- Snapples$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.50
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Powerade Fruit Punch$3.00
- Powerade Mountain Blast$3.00
- Koyach$3.50
- Koyach Sugar Free$3.50
- Vita Vasser Pomegrape$3.50
- Vita Vasser Pomegrape Diet$3.50
- Vita Vasser Peachy$3.50
- Vita Vasser Peachy Diet$3.50
- Powerade Zero$3.00
PACKAGES & PLATTERS
Gift Package
- Breakfast For 1
Includes Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels Farina Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake$56.99
- Breakfast For 2
Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels 2 Frappuccino's 2 Muffin Set of 2 Blintzes Dairy Pastry$73.99
- Lunch For 1
Includes: Salad Scoop & Bagel Soup Pasta Dish Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake$58.99
- Lunch For 2
Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops Pasta Dish Eggplant Parmesan 2 Frappuccino 2 Muffins Set of Blintzes$74.99
- General Package
Includes: Salad Panini Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake$47.99
Platters
- Panini Platter
An Assorted of our population Paninis$78.00
- Quesadilla Platter
An assortment of our famous Quesadillas$55.00
- Toast Platter
A Variety of our famous Toasts$52.00
- Spread Platter
A 5 section platter Filled with tuna salad, egg salad, avocado spread, cream cheese & sliced lox in the center$50.00
- Dozen Asst Bagels$15.00
- Deluxe Sandwich Platter
An assortment of our signature sandwiches$49.00
- PC & FT Platter
Our popular Pancakes & French toast With Maple syrup by the side$48.00
- Wrap Platter - 12”
5 wraps cut in half Tuna warp, Egg wrap, Avacdo wrap, Cheese Wrap & Sliced lox wrap$48.00
- Salad Bowl - 80oz
80oz Salad Bowl$42.00
- Cheese Blintzes Platter - 12”
Our famous cheese blintzes with a strawberry sauce$60.00
- Pastries Platter - 12”
A Variety of mini pastries on a platter$53.00
- Pastries Platter Deluxe
A Variety of mini pastries on a platter$68.00
- 1/2gl Pitcher
- Milkshake - 1/2gl$24.00
- Smoothie - 1/2gl$29.00
- Hot Drink Box - 96oz
- Vegetable Platter$55.00
Wed/Thurs Menu
- Chulent
Delicious Hungarian style Chulent$6.50
- Kishka
Home style Kishka$3.00
- Potato Kugel
Your Mommy’s overnight Kugel$5.00
- Thursdays Plate
A Thursdays tradition Hungarian style Chulent Homemade Kishka Mommy’s overnight Kugel Chulent Egg Sliced Sour pickles$15.99
- Gefilta Fish
2 Slices Traditional Gefilta Fish with Horseradish$5.99
Delivery Menu
Gift Package
- Breakfast For 1
Includes Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels Farina Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake$75.00
- Breakfast For 2
Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels 2 Frappuccino's 2 Muffin Set of 2 Blintzes Dairy Pastry$96.00
- Lunch For 1
Includes: Salad Scoop & Bagel Soup Pasta Dish Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake$78.00
- Lunch For 2
Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops Pasta Dish Eggplant Parmesan 2 Frappuccino 2 Muffins Set of Blintzes$98.00
- General Package
Includes: Salad Panini Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake$63.00
Platters
- Toast Platter
A Variety of our famous Toasts$68.00
- Panini Platter
An Assorted of our population Paninis$99.00
- Quesadilla Platter
An assortment of our famous Quesadillas$75.00
- Spread Platter
A 5 section platter Filled with tuna salad, egg salad, avocado spread, cream cheese & sliced lox in the center$41.00
- Dozen Asst Bagels$19.99
- Wrap Platter - 12”
5 wraps cut in half Tuna warp, Egg wrap, Avacdo wrap, Cheese Wrap & Sliced lox wrap$62.00
- Deluxe Sandwich Platter
An assortment of our signature sandwiches$68.00
- PC & FT Platter
Our popular Pancakes & French toast With Maple syrup by the side$63.00
- Cheese Blintzes Platter - 12”
Our famous cheese blintzes with a strawberry sauce$79.00
- Pastries Platter - 12”
A Variety of mini pastries on a platter$70.00
- Pastries Platter Deluxe
A Variety of mini pastries on a platter$89.00
- Salad Bowl - 80oz
80oz Salad Bowl$58.00
- 1/2gl Pitcher
- Milkshake - 1/2gl$31.99
- Smoothie - 1/2gl$38.00
- Hot Drink Box - 96oz